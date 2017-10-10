ROSIE O'DONNELL will ''always love'' her estranged daughter.

The 55-year-old comic lashed out at her daughter Chelsea Alliegro last month when she accused her of cashing in on the tragic death of Rosie's former spouse Michelle Rounds - who seemingly took her own life in September - after Chelsea gave an interview shortly after the tragedy, where revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Nick Alliegro, which she insists Rosie will have no part in.

However, despite the pair warring with one another, Rosie has admitted she still holds Chelsea in her heart, and is disappointed that her daughter has claimed she won't have a part in her baby's life.

When asked how it felt to be excluded from Chelsea's growing family, Rosie said: ''To say it's not painful is a lie. I love her and I will always love her.''

And Rosie insists that whilst she understands that Chelsea thinks she ''sucks'', it can be hard to navigate through their tumultuous relationship whilst under the scrutiny of the media.

She added to E! News: ''She thinks I suck right now. The press part is a little bit hard. She doesn't always have the ability to make the right decisions in the moment. And a lot of people in the press have a predatory instinct against her.''

Meanwhile, Chelsea claimed she doesn't think her relationship with her mother can ever be ''mended''.

She said: ''Rosie will not have a part in this child's life ... Rosie and I don't have a relationship any more. I don't think it can ever be mended. I really don't think there is any hope for our relationship.''

Earlier this year, Chelsea accused Rosie of being verbally abusive towards her and of threatening to attack her with a wine bottle.

Rosie responded by addressing her adopted daughter's accusations during a speech at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

Making reference to Joan Crawford, who had a strained relationship with her adopted daughter Christina, Rosie said: ''Things have been rough in my family in the last week. Let's just say I feel strongly Joan Crawford was framed.''