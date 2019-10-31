ROSIE O'DONNELL has reportedly split from her fiancée Elizabeth Rooney.

The 57-year-old star has been romancing the police officer since 2017, and the pair have been engaged since October 2018, but it seems the couple have decided to call off their engagement and end their relationship after two years together.

According to Radar Online, sources claim the pair have split as they say Rosie hasn't mentioned Elizabeth ''in a while''.

And earlier this month, the comedian spoke to Us Weekly magazine, where she shut down speculation about her romance, saying: ''No, no there are none. No wedding plans.''

Elizabeth has deleted all photos of the former 'View' co-host from her social media accounts and no longer follows the star, and whilst Rosie still follows her former flame on Instagram, there are no pictures on her page either.

As of the time of writing, neither Rosie nor Elizabeth, 34, have commented publicly on the news of their split.

Meanwhile, the 'Celebrity Detox' author previously gushed over her beau, saying that although it was the first time she'd dated someone younger than her, she was ''fascinated'' by the beauty.

Rosie said in 2017: ''I am in love. It's the first time I've dated someone younger than me and it's a very trippy thing. ... I get along with her so well. It's kind of fascinating. The one thing that she doesn't know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She's like, 'It was good.' I'm like, 'Come on!'''

And it was claimed last year that they were holding off on their wedding plans so that Rosie's daughter Dakota, six, could become more familiar with Elizabeth.

Rosie explained at the time: ''I have a five-year-old with autism [Dakota] and we have a routine going, the two of us. Elizabeth comes every five days and stays for a few days. It's kind of a great, slow process where [Dakota] does say, 'I have two brothers and two sisters and two mommies.' So, she's kind of in the vibe of it, but you know when you have a kid with special needs like that, you try to go in a little bit of a different place. So, we both agree that [holding off on wedding plans] would be best for everyone.''