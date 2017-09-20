ROSIE O'DONNELL has accused her estranged daughter of trying to make money from her ex-wife's death.

The 55-year-old comic's former spouse Michelle Rounds seemingly took her own life last week, and just a few days after the tragic news, Chelsea Alliegro has given an interview, in which she slammed her famous mother and revealed she is expecting her first child.

But Rosie believes her offspring - who is married to Nick Alliegro - is cashing in on the high-profile tragedy.

She tweeted: ''we have been here before Chelsea

''u wanna go a few rounds in public

''seems so

''Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea (sic)''

She also shared a video of her four-year-old daughter Dakota - who she had with Michelle - playing with a dog while Chelsea sat nearby and captioned the post: ''dog u gave away

''ur sister on ur birthday last year

''same same same chilly my plaid

''u want no part of me

''stop doing interviews kid (sic)''

The former 'View' co-host also claimed she is unable to get in touch with Chelsea even if she wanted to.

She wrote: ''I don't have her # - no contact since ... jan ... a reporter called her - and then paid her - AGAIN.(sic)''

Earlier this year, Chelsea accused Rosie of being verbally abusive towards her and of threatening to attack her with a wine bottle.

Rosie responded by addressing her adopted daughter's accusations during a speech at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

Making reference to Joan Crawford, who had a strained relationship with her adopted daughter Christina, Rosie said: ''Things have been rough in my family in the last week. Let's just say I feel strongly Joan Crawford was framed.''