ROSIE O'DONNELL thinks that becoming a grandmother is like ''having a baby times a million''.
ROSIE O'DONNELL thinks becoming a grandparent is like ''having a baby times a million''.
The 56-year-old actress flew straight to Wisconsin in December when her daughter Chelsea - who she adopted as a baby with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter - went into labour with her first child and though she missed the birth of Skylar Rose by just an hour, the star admitted that the feeling of becoming a grandparent for the first time is ''beautiful'' and ''trite''.
Speaking with Seth Meyers on Tuesday's (29.01.19) 'Late Night', Rosie said: ''I flew right in... I just missed the birth but I was there right after. It was something really beautiful. It's very trite, but it's what everyone says -- when you're a grandparent, it's like [having] a baby times a million. And that's what it felt like.''
Chelsea and her boyfriend Jacob Bourassa welcomed Skylar into the world just a day after director Penny Marshall - who directed Rosie in her first movie, 1992's 'A League of Their Own' - passed away and the tot gave her grandmother a timely reminder about the beauty of the ''circle of life''.
She said: ''It was a big, big heartbreak when she died, and then my granddaughter was born the next day.
''So I got the call that she had passed, and then I got the call [about my granddaughter].
''It reminded me about the whole circle of life, and to remember every great thing that I had with her and that she really did give me a film career. I'll be eternally grateful.''
The 'SMILF' star has taken great delight in seeing Chelsea - who she reconciled with last June following a long period of estrangement - settling down into her own ''contented'' family unit.
She said recently: ''[It's been great] to see my daughter so happy and so content, and this guy who loves her so much, loving that baby. I think a lot of adopted kids feel, until they have their own child, they don't have that unit, to look at someone who looks like them, to see genetically that they have their own kind of history. So it was really a very beautiful thing.''
As well as Chelsea, Rosie also has Parker, 23, Blake, 19, and Vivienne, 16, with Kelli, and six-year-old Dakota with late second ex-wife Michelle Rounds.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Kevin Clash is one of America's most popular performers, and yet he's rarely recognised in...
Tarzan the Ape Man gets the Disney treatment this year. For some classic characters...
With a cryptic title like Beautiful Girls, one starts to wonder to whom this film...