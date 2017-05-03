ROSIE O'DONNELL's daughter has alleged she threatened to ''kill'' her during a blazing row.

It was believed that the former 'The View' presenter had reconciled with her adopted offspring - who Rosie reported missing in August 2015 - last year, however the 19 year old has now made shocking claims about her mother and said the actress spied on her, chased her around their home and threatened to beat her with a bottle after she discovered Chelsea had gotten a tattoo.

She explained: ''I had gotten a tattoo. [Rosie] had spyware on my phone so she could see pretty much everything I did. She called me into her room and asked me about the tattoo. I denied it. She asked me to take off my clothes--she didn't know where it was--to show her and I refused.

''She picked up a wine bottle and started chasing me, trying to take off my clothes. She told me if I didn't show her, if I tried to leave, that she would hit me with the wine bottle, call the police and tell them that I had attacked her.''

And Chelsea claims that during their fight, her mum loomed over her and warned her that she was ''strong'' enough to kill her.

She added to DailyMail.com: ''She was holding it above her head and coming after me in her room. She kept trying to run after me and saying that if she really wanted to she could kill me, she's that strong.''

The pair have endured many difficulties in their relationship and the teenager was even admitted to Long Island hospital, where she underwent a psychiatric evaluation, after she was found in 2015.

However, Rosie has rubbished claims that she is mentally ill and has insisted her mother has turned against her and is a ''cruel, narcissistic vengeful woman''.

She said: ''I am not mentally ill and I have no self hatred and am not doing this for the money. Rosie doesn't know me and she never will again. She is a cruel narcissistic vengeful woman who doesn't care for anyone but herself.''