ROSIE O'DONNELL found it ''really trippy'' holding her granddaughter for the first time and she's pleased her daughter Chelsea has a family of her own now.
ROSIE O'DONNELL found it ''really trippy'' holding her granddaughter for the first time.
The 56-year-old actress flew straight to Wisconsin in December when her daughter Chelsea - who she adopted as a baby with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter - went into labour with her first child and though she missed the birth of Skylar Rose by just an hour, she enjoyed a special bonding moment with the newborn when she got to cradle her in her arms.
She said: ''She called me from Wisconsin -- Chels, my daughter, lives there with her partner Jake -- and she called and said, 'I'm in labour.'
''I got on a plane and I missed the birth by, like an hour. But she's happy.''
''[Holding Skylar] was really trippy, I have to say.
''She has a full head of black hair, like full. You can do styles with her hair, you know?''
The 'SMILF' star has taken great delight in seeing Chelsea - who she reconciled with last June following a long period of estrangement - settling down into her own family unit with boyfriend Jacob Bourassa and their daughter.
Speaking on 'Today', she said: ''[It's been great] to see my daughter so happy and so content, and this guy who loves her so much, loving that baby.
''I think a lot of adopted kids feel, until they have their own child, they don't have that unit, to look at someone who looks like them, to see genetically that they have their own kind of history. So it was really a very beautiful thing.''
As well as Chelsea, Rosie also has Parker, 23, Blake, 19, and Vivienne, 16, with Kelli, and six-year-old Dakota with late second ex-wife Michelle Rounds.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Kevin Clash is one of America's most popular performers, and yet he's rarely recognised in...
Tarzan the Ape Man gets the Disney treatment this year. For some classic characters...
With a cryptic title like Beautiful Girls, one starts to wonder to whom this film...