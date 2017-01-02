Donald and Rosie have been arch foes for a decade after the actress and comedienne called him a "snake-oil salesman" and criticised him for leaving his first two wives on U.S. talk show The View.

In new messages on Twitter, the 54-year-old calls on Americans to stop him becoming President on 20 January (17), while linking to various news articles about him.

"Donald Trump IS A SICK MAN," she writes.

The 70-year-old has yet to reply to Rosie's comments, but their feud heated up at the end of 2016, when Trump doubled down on his previous description of Rosie as "fat", "disgusting" and a "farm animal pig" after his opponent in November's (16) presidential election, Hillary Clinton, used his attacks on the star as evidence of his misogyny during a televised debate.

The controversial billionaire used the exchange to insult the Now and Then star again, saying "I said very tough things to her and I think everybody would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her."

Rosie herself was typically robust in her response, posting a clip of her original comments on The View, which she captioned, "the 5 mins (minutes) orange anus (Donald) can't seem to get over - tell the truth - shame the donald."

Rosie's latest remarks come weeks after she apologised to Trump's wife Melania for retweeting a YouTube video suggesting the couple's son Barron is autistic, which impairs the ability to communicate and interact.

Melania blasted Rosie for sharing the video and revealed she had taken legal action to have the YouTube piece taken down - or she'd sue the person behind it. The video was subsequently taken down and the person who posted it apologised.