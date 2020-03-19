ROSIE O'DONNELL is rebooting her talk show for one night to raise money for The Actors Fund.

The 57-year-old presenter will front 'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' for the first time in almost 18 years in a live stream on Sunday (22.03.20) to generate funds for the national organisation, which serves as a ''safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.''

Rosie said in a statement: ''Everybody who knows me knows that Broadway has been one of the brightest lights in my life since the time I was a little girl. It has also been the lifeblood of New York City for generation after generation.''

Guests on the show will include Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Neil Patrick Harris, Ben Platt and Darren Criss, who will all be taking part from their own homes.

Rosie added: ''After all Broadway has given to the world, now ― in this time of tremendous need ― it's our turn to give something back. There is no better way to support this community than via The Actors Fund. And, with a line-up like this, I dare you not to tune in.''

The line-up will also feature Jesse Tyler Ferguson, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Morgan Freeman, Barry Manilow, Audra McDonald, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Tituss Burgess and Kristin Chenoweth.

Rosie's announcement about the show - which aired for six seasons until 2002 - comes after all Broadway performances were cancelled until at least 13 April in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus, meaning thousands of actors, stage hands and other employees are out of work for the forseeable future.