ROSIE O'DONNELL admits her family have endured some ''rough'' moments since her daughter Chelsea made a series of accusations against her.

The 55-year-old comedian addressed her troubled relationship with her 19-year-old daughter Chelsea, who recently accused Rosie of being verbally abusive towards her and of threatening to attack her with a wine bottle, during a speech at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

Making reference to Joan Crawford, who had a strained relationship with her adopted daughter Christina, Rosie said: ''Things have been rough in my family in the last week. Let's just say I feel strongly Joan Crawford was framed.''

Rosie, who also has an adopted daughter named Dakota, added: ''I have an autistic toddler, she's four. I would trade every teen in for autistic triplets. Not gonna kill them with a wine bottle.''

Last week, Chelsea - who Rosie reported as missing in August 2015, before she emerged in New Jersey with a man she'd met on Tinder - claimed her mother spied on her, chased her around their home and threatened to beat her with a bottle after she discovered Chelsea had gotten a tattoo.

She explained: ''I had gotten a tattoo. [Rosie] had spyware on my phone so she could see pretty much everything I did. She called me into her room and asked me about the tattoo. I denied it. She asked me to take off my clothes - she didn't know where it was - to show her and I refused.

''She picked up a wine bottle and started chasing me, trying to take off my clothes. She told me if I didn't show her, if I tried to leave, that she would hit me with the wine bottle, call the police and tell them that I had attacked her.''

Chelsea also alleged that during their fight, Rosie warned her that she was ''strong'' enough to kill her.

She said: ''She was holding it above her head and coming after me in her room. She kept trying to run after me and saying that if she really wanted to she could kill me, she's that strong.''