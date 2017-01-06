Rosie Huntington-Whiteley will 'always' wear concealer and has admitted she won't leave the house without applying the beauty product.
The 29-year-old model - who launched her lingerie collection Rosie for Autograph with the longstanding retail brand Marks and Spencer - has revealed she wears make up ''most days'' and she will ''always'' apply a touch of the cosmetic product whenever she leaves her home.
Speaking about her beauty must-haves in a Question and Answer on her Instagram Story, the blonde beauty said: ''Hi everybody it's Rosie. I am at Lisa Eldridge's studio today having my make-up done. Stay tuned for more fun.
''So one of the first questions that's come through is from one of my followers and she's asking me 'Do you wear make-up every day Rosie?'
''I have to say I do wear make-up most days. If I am going out of the house I'll always put on a bit of concealer.''
Although the blonde beauty - who unveiled her active wear collection with the Marks and Spencer, which is also known as M&S, on Thursday (05.01.17) - has admitted she does wear make-up every time she walks out the door, she has revealed she won't apply a face full of beauty products when she goes to the gym.
Speaking previously, Rosie - who is engaged to 49-year-old actor Jason Statham - said: ''I don't tend to wear make- up for the gym. When I work out with [celebrity personal trainer] Simone [De La Rue] it's extremely sweaty so it's just really not ideal to have any make-up on. It's more important how you feel when you are working out rather than look.''
And the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress has revealed her top skincare tip is to apply illuminating moisturiser after she exercises.
She explained: ''It's really important to an illuminating moisturizer afterwards so you have that post-gym glow.''
