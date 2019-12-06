Former Victoria's Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley will always be grateful to Victoria's Secret for making her an Angel because she spent five great years working with the lingerie brand and her work with the brand helped her launch her acting career.
The stunning 32-year-old star was signed by the lingerie brand in early 2006 and became one of their main models, known as Angels, in 2010 and she went on to walk in five shows before departing the company in 2011.
Rosie - who created her own signature underwear line Rosie for Autograph with British high street retailer Marks and Spencer in 2012 - always dreamed of working for Victoria's Secret and she cherishes her time with the brand because it increased her profile and led to her being cast in blockbuster 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon'.
Speaking to Ashley Graham on her 'Pretty Big Deal' podcast, she said: ''I walked five shows, I worked for VS for about five years and it was a dream come true. I had an American boyfriend for a little bit and we were walking down Broadway and you know the big store on Broadway, and he said, 'That's what you wanna do. That's Adriana (Lima) and that's Gisele.' and I thought, 'Yeah, that is. That is amazing, like that is the best of the best to be part of that company.' Luckily, I had years of doing catalogue and years of doing lingerie ... I was just always very very proud to work with them at that time.
''Victoria's Secret had led me to 'Transformers', which was my first film. It was an opportunity of a lifetime.''
However, Rosie - who is in a relationship with actor Jason Statham - admits she doesn't feel as passionate about acting as she does about some of her other work.
She said: ''I'm glad I did it but I feel that it was something I'm really lucky that I got to try my hand at but I never felt a passion for it in the same way I feel a passion for other things in my life.''
