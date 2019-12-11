Rosie Huntington-Whiteley will shine a spotlight on the beauty industry in a new series.

The British model is to host and executive produce a programme for new streaming platform Quibli, in which she will get up close and personal with some of the biggest names in the cosmetics world.

Rosie will tell the story behind some of history's biggest products through interviews and other segments, as well as drawing attention to ''budding stars'' and she is ''thrilled'' to be on board.

She said: ''The beauty industry is in the midst of a revolution and emerging brands led by pioneering founders are at the forefront. I'm thrilled to bring the stories of these creatives and entrepreneurs to Quibi, a platform that can so brilliantly showcase their journeys.''

The show will be made by Alfred Street Industries, which was set up by 'Project Runway' producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz earlier this year and they are delighted to have Rosie on board.

They said in a statement: ''Rosie is a remarkable talent whose expertise in both beauty and business makes her the ideal guide to the success stories of industry titans, as well as budding stars.

''Together, we're eager to reveal the inner workings and unique inspirations that make the beauty world so alluring.''

Quibli is set to launch in April 2020 and Rosie is the latest big name star to sign up to the streaming platform, which will also host shows featuring the likes of Tyra Banks, Cara Delevingne, Don Cheadle, Idris Elba and Chrissy Teigen.

It will also show Steven Spielberg's 'After Dark', a horror series which users will only be able to watch between sundown and sunrise local time, as well as a remake of MTV's 'Punk'd'.