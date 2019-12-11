Rosie Huntington-Whiteley will shine a spotlight on the beauty industry in a new series for streaming service Quibli.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley will shine a spotlight on the beauty industry in a new series.
The British model is to host and executive produce a programme for new streaming platform Quibli, in which she will get up close and personal with some of the biggest names in the cosmetics world.
Rosie will tell the story behind some of history's biggest products through interviews and other segments, as well as drawing attention to ''budding stars'' and she is ''thrilled'' to be on board.
She said: ''The beauty industry is in the midst of a revolution and emerging brands led by pioneering founders are at the forefront. I'm thrilled to bring the stories of these creatives and entrepreneurs to Quibi, a platform that can so brilliantly showcase their journeys.''
The show will be made by Alfred Street Industries, which was set up by 'Project Runway' producers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz earlier this year and they are delighted to have Rosie on board.
They said in a statement: ''Rosie is a remarkable talent whose expertise in both beauty and business makes her the ideal guide to the success stories of industry titans, as well as budding stars.
''Together, we're eager to reveal the inner workings and unique inspirations that make the beauty world so alluring.''
Quibli is set to launch in April 2020 and Rosie is the latest big name star to sign up to the streaming platform, which will also host shows featuring the likes of Tyra Banks, Cara Delevingne, Don Cheadle, Idris Elba and Chrissy Teigen.
It will also show Steven Spielberg's 'After Dark', a horror series which users will only be able to watch between sundown and sunrise local time, as well as a remake of MTV's 'Punk'd'.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...
Max Rockatansky is a formidable traveller of the Australian outback, still fighting against the dystopian...
With his usual disregard for story logic, Bay plunges us into another deafening metal-against-metal smackdown....
When man first landed on the moon over 40 years ago, their journey was well...