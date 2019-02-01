Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the newest face of BCBGMAXAZRIA and praised the campaign for exuding a ''message of fearless femininity''
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the newest face of BCBGMAXAZRIA.
The 31-year-old model will front the brand's Modern Goddess Spring/Summer 2019 collection in a campaign styled by Hollywood stylist Kate Young and photographed by Zoey Grossman and the blonde beauty praised the duo and insisted the campaign exuded ''fearless femininity''.
In a statement, Rosie said: ''The BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2019 campaign was about relaying the message of fearless femininity that is woven throughout this collection.
''It was an honour to work alongside two women who I admire, Zoey Grossman and Kate Young. Working with them further amplified the message of this collection of today's fearless, strong woman.''
The new range marks the label's 30th anniversary and featured strong power-suits, column dresses and loose knits as well as pleated skirts in various tones and tropical prints suits.
Although the former Victoria's Secret Angel is working on a campaign that relays a bold message of feminine power, the star hasn't always felt safe as a woman in the modelling industry and previously admitted she wants the Time's Up movement to make the fashion world safer.
Rosie has been in the industry for 15 years and hopes the recent shift in attitudes towards sexual harassment in the workplace in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein abuse claims means models will feel safer on the job after admitting to feeling ''unprotected'' on set.
She said: ''There's definitely been instances where I've felt unprotected and moments where I found myself in situations that were uncomfortable.
''The fashion industry is so relaxed and casual, there's this expectation on models that the more up for it you are, the better, the further you'll go along in your career.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...
Max Rockatansky is a formidable traveller of the Australian outback, still fighting against the dystopian...
With his usual disregard for story logic, Bay plunges us into another deafening metal-against-metal smackdown....
When man first landed on the moon over 40 years ago, their journey was well...