Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the newest face of BCBGMAXAZRIA.

The 31-year-old model will front the brand's Modern Goddess Spring/Summer 2019 collection in a campaign styled by Hollywood stylist Kate Young and photographed by Zoey Grossman and the blonde beauty praised the duo and insisted the campaign exuded ''fearless femininity''.

In a statement, Rosie said: ''The BCBGMAXAZRIA Spring/Summer 2019 campaign was about relaying the message of fearless femininity that is woven throughout this collection.

''It was an honour to work alongside two women who I admire, Zoey Grossman and Kate Young. Working with them further amplified the message of this collection of today's fearless, strong woman.''

The new range marks the label's 30th anniversary and featured strong power-suits, column dresses and loose knits as well as pleated skirts in various tones and tropical prints suits.

Although the former Victoria's Secret Angel is working on a campaign that relays a bold message of feminine power, the star hasn't always felt safe as a woman in the modelling industry and previously admitted she wants the Time's Up movement to make the fashion world safer.

Rosie has been in the industry for 15 years and hopes the recent shift in attitudes towards sexual harassment in the workplace in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein abuse claims means models will feel safer on the job after admitting to feeling ''unprotected'' on set.

She said: ''There's definitely been instances where I've felt unprotected and moments where I found myself in situations that were uncomfortable.

''The fashion industry is so relaxed and casual, there's this expectation on models that the more up for it you are, the better, the further you'll go along in your career.''