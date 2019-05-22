Rosie Huntington-Whiteley uses ''non-comedogenic'' products to keep her skin flawless.

The 32-year-old model is known for her glowing complexion on and off camera, and the British beauty finds she looks her best when she uses skincare products that are formulated with ingredients that don't block the pores or strip the skin of its natural oils.

She told Vogue Australia: ''I'm not really one for like fad diets or restricting myself but eating well, drinking lots of fluid and then great make-up products - lots of facials and great make-up!

''When I'm doing my own make-up I lean more towards non-comedogenic products, that really, really helps me with my skin and stripping out any skin or beauty products that have pore clogging qualities to them or ingredients - I see a big difference when I do that.''

Rosie is a global ambassador for Bare Minerals and loves working with the ''iconic'' cosmetic brand because their products are in her own make-up bag.

She added: ''One of the reasons I love working with Bare Minerals is because it's clean and that really is great for me, in my personal life.

''This is what brought me to work with Bare Minerals because this has been in my make-up bag for a very long time. It's like their most iconic product.''

The blonde beauty - who has 23-month-old son Jack with her long-time partner Jason Statham - stressed that she will always instil the importance of sunscreen into her child because SPF is so ''important''.

Rosie said: ''With my children that's going to be something that I like lather on them. Being British, anytime the sun comes out you're going to bake yourself in it. I just think that's the one piece of advice I hear time and time again from skin experts is the importance of wearing SPF.''