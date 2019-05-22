Rosie Huntington-Whiteley uses ''non-comedogenic'' products to keep her skin flawless and glowy.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley uses ''non-comedogenic'' products to keep her skin flawless.
The 32-year-old model is known for her glowing complexion on and off camera, and the British beauty finds she looks her best when she uses skincare products that are formulated with ingredients that don't block the pores or strip the skin of its natural oils.
She told Vogue Australia: ''I'm not really one for like fad diets or restricting myself but eating well, drinking lots of fluid and then great make-up products - lots of facials and great make-up!
''When I'm doing my own make-up I lean more towards non-comedogenic products, that really, really helps me with my skin and stripping out any skin or beauty products that have pore clogging qualities to them or ingredients - I see a big difference when I do that.''
Rosie is a global ambassador for Bare Minerals and loves working with the ''iconic'' cosmetic brand because their products are in her own make-up bag.
She added: ''One of the reasons I love working with Bare Minerals is because it's clean and that really is great for me, in my personal life.
''This is what brought me to work with Bare Minerals because this has been in my make-up bag for a very long time. It's like their most iconic product.''
The blonde beauty - who has 23-month-old son Jack with her long-time partner Jason Statham - stressed that she will always instil the importance of sunscreen into her child because SPF is so ''important''.
Rosie said: ''With my children that's going to be something that I like lather on them. Being British, anytime the sun comes out you're going to bake yourself in it. I just think that's the one piece of advice I hear time and time again from skin experts is the importance of wearing SPF.''
In honour of the arrival of the royal baby...
The Vanity Project reveal the truth about their unique aesthetic.
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...
Max Rockatansky is a formidable traveller of the Australian outback, still fighting against the dystopian...
With his usual disregard for story logic, Bay plunges us into another deafening metal-against-metal smackdown....
When man first landed on the moon over 40 years ago, their journey was well...