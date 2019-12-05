Rosie Huntington-Whiteley admitted she only signed with M&S for her lingerie collection because of their impressive lingerie stats.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has admitted she only signed with Marks & Spencer because of their incredible statistics.
The 32-year-old model became one of the highest-paid models in the world following her lingerie collaboration Rosie for Autograph with the high street retailer in 2012.
Speaking to Ashley Graham on her 'Pretty Big Deal' podcast, Rosie said: ''I signed with Marks & Spencer, the face of women's wear, about eight years ago.
''As a young model, I always had done a lot of lingerie shoots and I decided to walk away from Victoria's Secret when I was 24 because I knew I wanted to have my own line.
''I kind of reached the ceiling for where I could go with VS and things shifted at the company.
''I felt like it was time for me to branch off and do my own thing.''
However, she would never have suggested a partnership with the M&S if it wasn't for their impressive statistics.
She explained: ''I started to do a little bit of research on Marks & Spencer, and what I very quickly learnt was they are by the far the most dominate lingerie retailer in the UK.
''They own a third of the lingerie market in the UK.
''The statistic is that one in three women is wearing a Marks and Spencer bra at any time.''
She continued: ''I think then there's a funny statistic that's one in three women are wearing a Marks and Spencer bra and then one in three is wearing a Rosie bra, which is kinda cool.
''So, I did this research and I very boldly went to the board at Marks and Spencer and said, 'Would you be interested in doing a collaboration with me?' and they said, 'Yes, let's do it. Let's start it small, we don't know if it will go anywhere this season. We'll just keep it really small.'''
The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star went on to revolutionise the company with her brand expanding to a range of clothing items and beauty products.
Rosie added: ''I think at the time they just wanted to have my face on lingerie, so it was an opportunity to do that. It's grown into sleep wear. We dabbled into active wear, swimwear, fragrance, beauty, and lounge wear and so it's its own brand.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...
Max Rockatansky is a formidable traveller of the Australian outback, still fighting against the dystopian...
With his usual disregard for story logic, Bay plunges us into another deafening metal-against-metal smackdown....
When man first landed on the moon over 40 years ago, their journey was well...