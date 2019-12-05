Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has admitted she only signed with Marks & Spencer because of their incredible statistics.

The 32-year-old model became one of the highest-paid models in the world following her lingerie collaboration Rosie for Autograph with the high street retailer in 2012.

Speaking to Ashley Graham on her 'Pretty Big Deal' podcast, Rosie said: ''I signed with Marks & Spencer, the face of women's wear, about eight years ago.

''As a young model, I always had done a lot of lingerie shoots and I decided to walk away from Victoria's Secret when I was 24 because I knew I wanted to have my own line.

''I kind of reached the ceiling for where I could go with VS and things shifted at the company.

''I felt like it was time for me to branch off and do my own thing.''

However, she would never have suggested a partnership with the M&S if it wasn't for their impressive statistics.

She explained: ''I started to do a little bit of research on Marks & Spencer, and what I very quickly learnt was they are by the far the most dominate lingerie retailer in the UK.

''They own a third of the lingerie market in the UK.

''The statistic is that one in three women is wearing a Marks and Spencer bra at any time.''

She continued: ''I think then there's a funny statistic that's one in three women are wearing a Marks and Spencer bra and then one in three is wearing a Rosie bra, which is kinda cool.

''So, I did this research and I very boldly went to the board at Marks and Spencer and said, 'Would you be interested in doing a collaboration with me?' and they said, 'Yes, let's do it. Let's start it small, we don't know if it will go anywhere this season. We'll just keep it really small.'''

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star went on to revolutionise the company with her brand expanding to a range of clothing items and beauty products.

Rosie added: ''I think at the time they just wanted to have my face on lingerie, so it was an opportunity to do that. It's grown into sleep wear. We dabbled into active wear, swimwear, fragrance, beauty, and lounge wear and so it's its own brand.''