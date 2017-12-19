Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has shared the first picture of her son.

The 30-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to post a snap of her and fiance Jason Statham's five-month-old boy Jack boarding a plane.

She wrote: ''Happy Holidays''

In the picture, Rosie is holding Jack, who has his back to the camera, while she heads up the small steps onto the jet.

The pair appear to have gone to the red canyons of Utah as in her following two pictures posted, the model shared images of beautiful scenic views of Navajo Nation, Utah.

Rosie also uploaded a photo of a serene-looking swimming pool, and hinted she might go for a naked swim.

She wrote: ''skinny dip ? (sic)''

Last month, the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star - who has lingerie, swim and beauty collections - admitted motherhood has ''totally changed'' her career.

She said: ''It has definitely changed how I think about work ... my focus and priorities totally changed it.

''For the first time in my career I took time off.''

Despite her priorities shifting, Rosie has high hopes for the next 15 years of her career.

She said: ''It's exciting to look at the last 15 years and what I've built and also look to the next 15 years. It's so exciting. Things have to be more focused and strategic.

''One lesson I've learnt is the importance of being present and in the moment. All you can do it control the moment that you're in. You can get caught up in the moment you're in and miss the moment.''