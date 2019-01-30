Rosie Huntington-Whiteley will appear in BCBG Max Azria's Spring 2019 campaign.

The 31-year-old British model has teamed up with celebrity stylist Kate Young to appear in the Parisian fashion house's 30th anniversary campaign, and Rosie has revealed that she loves how the clothes represent an ''ambitious'', powerful woman.

Speaking in a statement, Rosie said: ''The clothes really convey everything. I think the messaging is about an ambitious woman, positive, upbeat. She's a go-getter and she wants to be stylish and put together at the same time.''

The highly-anticipated campaign - which was shot by Zoey Grossman - will feature the brand's simple, signature looks with model's posing in a Grecian setting, and stylist Youn enjoyed working with the clothes are ''straightforward'' and ''ageless''.

Young added: ''I've consulted for many brands, but no one really does this. I have a sort of old school love for the brand. For me it has this association with moving to New York, which sort of goes with the ambitious working stylish girl. It's fun collaborating together on colours and shapes. I'm just trying to bring a little of my aesthetic in.

''There is a kind of ease. Nothing's too tricky, it's really straightforward. It's really chic and styled-seeming but uncomplicated.''

''Most women have different sides to themselves. This season it's more of an ageless tribe instead of thinking, 'What does a 20-year-old need versus what does a 50-year-old need?' It's actually the same woman, just different aspects of her life.''