Rosie Huntington-Whiteley says self-isolating with her two-year-old son can be a ''real challenge''.

The 32-year-old model is currently staying at home with her husband Jason Statham and their son Jack amid the coronavirus pandemic, but has said trying to keep the toddler entertained each day without going outside is often easier said than done.

She said: ''I'm at home in Los Angeles with Jason and our son, Jack. I'm working from home and feel fortunate to be able to do so since I realise many people aren't able to work remotely or have lost their jobs. It's heartbreaking and my heart goes out to everyone impacted in these ways.

''When I am not working, I spend my time trying to figure out how to entertain a two-year-old indoors, which is a real challenge, I must say. I'm also cooking a lot more, which may or may not be a good thing for those who have to eat it! I also have a to-do list of things like reorganising my pantry and hanging family photos in our hallway.''

And it's not easy working from home when there's a toddler running around either, as Rosie says she's been trying to film content for Instagram and YouTube, but keeps getting interrupted.

She added: ''I'm thinking of ways to shoot content at home for my Instagram and YouTube and stay engaged with my community. I had a lot of requests for at-home beauty routines so I'll hopefully shoot something over the coming days. A few days ago, I tried to shoot something and my son came bursting through my bathroom door screaming, so we'll see how it goes next time!''

Rosie also shared a message of thanks for healthcare professionals who are working around the clock to save lives amid the global health crisis.

In an interview for her website, Rose Inc., she said: ''I am grateful for everyone in the healthcare community for their tireless hours and hard work. It's truly admirable and I am deeply appreciative of the fact that they are putting themselves at risk for the greater good.''