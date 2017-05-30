Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's vision for her debut swimwear line was ''grown-up glamour''.

The 30-year-old model joined forces with Marks and Spencer in 2012 when she launched her own collection Rosie for Autograph, and the blonde-haired beauty has since expanded her capsule to include a beachwear range that was designed to be ''modern'', glamorous and help boost her customer's ''poolside confidence''.

Speaking to Red magazine, the entrepreneur said: ''My vision was modern, grown-up glamour: I wanted to create swimwear for real women who are looking for chic, flattering shaped to provide poolside confidence.

''The versatility of the collection really allows you to embrace the trend.''

And the catwalk icon - who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jason Statham - was involved in every aspect of her new venture from start to finish.

She explained: ''I have been involved from mood boards to the final edit.''

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress believes the key to feeling your best in a swimsuit or two-piece ensemble is to find garments that fit perfectly.

When asked what the key is to feeling confident in swimwear, she said: ''Great fit - so take your time finding the right one.

''Last minute holiday shopping can be stressful, and often results in panic buys, so allow yourself enough time to try a variety of styles until you find the one that will make you feel fabulous.''

Rosie has also revealed matching the style of your swimwear to your underwear is helpful when selecting your holiday staples.

She added: ''One good tip is to look at your lingerie drawer and go for shapes that resemble your favourite, most flattering underwear.''