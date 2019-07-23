Rosie Huntington-Whiteley says Cindy Crawford is the reason she ''never wears sweatpants'' to a restaurant.

The 32-year-old British beauty has praised the 53-year-old supermodel for her timeless style and has recalled how the first time she ever saw Cindy, she looked ''elegant'' in a chic casual ensemble of jeans and a blouse with ''classic hair and make-up''.

In a joint interview with the pair for InStyle, Rosie told Cindy: ''The first time I saw you was at Nobu in Malibu.

''I'd gone in a T-shirt and sweatpants.

''Then you walked in, one of my all-time icons, so elegant in great jeans and a beautiful blouse, with classic hair and make-up.

''Heads turned, and I thought, 'That is a supermodel.' ''Then I thought, 'I can never again go to a restaurant in sweatpants' - and I never have.''

Rosie - who is the founder and editor-in-chief of her beauty website Rose Inc. - knew she wanted to build her own platform because she received such a positive response from her fans on social media.

She said: ''I've had 16 years in the hair and make-up chair! And I've learned so much from the artists [I've worked with].

''Over the years, I would get asked about my beauty and wellness regime, and when I shared information on social media, I saw the response it was getting.

''I wanted to take what I was doing and build the website along with an engaged community of avid beauty lovers. It was about democratising beauty and sharing my access.''

Meanwhile, Cindy - who is the co-creator of her skincare line Meaningful Beauty - also insisted she she started her own range because she knew she wasn't going to be able to ''avoid ageing'' and wanted to ''share'' her knowledge she'd learnt from her years in the fashion industry.

She continued: ''I've always loved modelling, but when I was 35, I had been with Revlon for 17 years. ''My contract was up for renewal, and I thought, 'Maybe this is the time to do my own thing.'

''I'd been working with [cosmetic doctor] Jean-Louis Sebagh, who taught me a lot about taking care of my skin.

''If I did something with him, it would be a way to share the access I'd had.

''Especially at 35, you start realising, 'I'm not going to be able to avoid this ageing thing.'

So Meaningful Beauty was born out of that relationship.''