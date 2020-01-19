Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's son is her ''priority'' now.

The 32-year-old model welcomed Jack Oscar into the world two years ago and admits she completely overhauled her life when she became a mother and now needs her work to be ''worth it''.

She said: ''I see my life in two parts: pre-baby and post-baby. Before I had my son, I was on and off a plane every week. When I became a mum, I knew I didn't want to travel as much. Now Jack is my priority and it really has to be worth it for me to take the job.''

And Rosie also opened up about her career, admitting ''it was always out of her control whether she got to work or not''.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style magazine, she added: ''I've been in the industry for 16 years and it was always out of my control whether I got to work or not. There have been great years and there have been years where the phone has not rung. I've always been aware that modelling has a shelf life. No one is going to just hand it to you when you hit your thirties. You are only the hot girl for a moment, then you have to poke the fire to keep it alive. I've always wanted to build my own thing out of this industry.''

Rosie admitted she feels ''so much more confident'' since becoming a mother to Jack.

She shared: ''Since becoming a mum, I've felt so much more confident within my own skin and much more confident about who I am. It's been life-changing. One of my favourite things about being a mum is how it connects me to other women. I think I would be doing a disservice not only to myself but also to them if I weren't open about my experience.''