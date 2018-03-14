Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a ''quick and easy'' makeup routine which she still has been able to maintain since becoming a mother.

The 30-year-old star has shared tips for creating the perfect model face with her fans in a video called 'Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Guide to Perfect Baby Skin' where she admitted her routine hasn't changed since giving birth to her and her fiancé Jason Statham's nine-month-old son Jack in June 2017.

Guest starring on the Vogue.com YouTube channel, she said:''My makeup routine definitely did not change since becoming a mum, It's always been quick and easy.''

The model-and -actress begins her routine with the Caudalie Beauty Elixir before applying the Erborian BB Crème which gives her a ''baby skin'' effect, admitting she learnt her skills from her mum.

She explained: ''I like to use my hands because it's quick, easy, and the warmth of the hands kind of diffuses the product into your face in a more natural way. I learned to do my make-up from my mum as a little girl before she'd get ready to go out or go to work and I'd watch.''

As for her famous plump lips and bushy brows, Rosie's go to product is Glossier's Balm.com and a simple brow pencil to enhance her natural beauty.

She gushed: ''I'm like a lip balm freak. I love lip balm. Lip-liner is key for a perfect pout. Next I do my eyebrows. I'm really OCD about my eyebrows.''

And the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star, unsurprisingly, is an advocate of her own successful beauty line - Rosie For Autograph at Marks & Spencer - using the concealer as her go to for extra coverage.

She said: ''The next thing I use is a bit of concealer, and just dot it around, this concealer is from my line.''

Although Rosie likes to use minimal products when perfecting her look, she suggested her routine can make her late.

She jokes: ''Maybe I always think that it takes five minutes to do my make-up but it actually doesn't. That's probably why I'm late all the time.''