Rosie Huntington Whiteley's latest collection with Paige was inspired by her ''love for vintage clothing''.
The 30-year-old model was announced as the face of the brand three years ago and has since revealed her second line for the fashion house, which the blonde-haired beauty has revealed was influenced by her own personal fashion interests.
Speaking to ElleUK.com about her latest venture, the catwalk icon - who has two-month-old son Jack with her partner Jason Statham - said: ''This latest collection really embodies the spirit of the night. I was very much inspired by my love for vintage clothing.''
The 'Mad Max: fury Road' actress has remained loyal to the brand for many years because she thinks it is ''important'' to partner with a company that you instantly share a ''natural, organic relationship'' with.
Speaking about her long-standing partnership with Paige, she explained: ''I think it's important to work with brands that you have a natural, organic relationship with and that you believe in. I have always been a Paige fan and was wearing the brand before I even started working with them. It's a great partnership when you've been a long time admirer of a brand.''
Meanwhile, Rosie - who also has her own beauty, lingerie and swimwear range with Marks and Spencer titled Rosie for Autograph - has revealed she has one go-to outfit she will always wear when she is travelling.
Speaking about her fashion hacks when she is jetting off across the globe, she said: ''It depends on the season and where I'm travelling to, but I think you can never go wrong with a pair of skinny jeans, a blazer, and a great pair of heels. You can dress this look up or down by pairing it with a silk blouse or a simple white T-shirt. Accessorising can help mix up a look as well when you are travelling.''
