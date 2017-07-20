Rosie Huntington-Whiteley doesn't like to ''confuse'' her skin by applying too many beauty products.

The 30-year-old model - who has three-week old son Jack with her fiancé Jason Statham - follows a ''really simple'' beauty routine because she doesn't want to overload her body with too many cosmetic items, nor does she want to carry around ''a million products'' when she is travelling.

Speaking about her daily regime to PrestigeOnline.com, the catwalk icon said: ''Really simple. I don't like too many products in my cabinet. I don't want to confuse my skin too much. I don't want to travel with a million products, either -- that's a nightmare.''

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' steams her face every morning, and will wash her face with a clean cloth before she applies her skincare essentials, including SPF cream, although her routine will vary depending on the state of her skin and the environment.

She explained: ''In the morning, I steam my face with warm water and a washcloth. I switch my products according to the environment or how my skin is looking. Lately I have been using Caudalie Foam Cleanser -- it's gentle and very hydrating. Then I love to use Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum because it leaves my skin with an amazing glow and is the perfect base for make-up. I use SPF every day. Finally, I set my skin with Caudalie's Beauty Elixir or Rose Water by Santa Maria Novella.''

And the style muse has admitted she can no longer leave the house without applying any make-up, although she doesn't wear ''a tonne'' of cosmetic products.

She said: ''Gone are the days of leaving the house with no make-up on. But I love make-up. I don't wear a ton of it, but I will always have a little foundation on.''