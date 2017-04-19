Rosie Huntington-Whiteley feels like ''life is about to begin'' after turning 30.

The pregnant model celebrated her landmark birthday alongside her fiancé Jason Statham at the private members club Soho House in Malibu on Tuesday (18.04.17) and Rosie later took to Instagram to reveal she is looking forward to the next decade of her life.

Alongside a snap of her with her birthday cake, Rosie wrote: ''Thank you to everyone for all the special birthday wishes! My heart feels full of warmth and love turning 30 today! Being that it's such a milestone I can't help but look back, reflect and smile on all that life has brought me, whilst looking forward to the future and feeling as if life is just about to begin.. quite literally. (sic)''

The blonde beauty said her 20s were ''hot'', but she now feels ready for the next phase in her life, which will include the birth of her first child later this year.

She shared: ''I am so grateful for all the incredible moments I have lived so far but mostly for all the people that I've met who have touched my heart along the way and for love and joy in my life today with my beautiful family and friends. Bye Bye 20's you were hot, hello 30's can't wait to see what you got in store for me!! #JustGettingStarted #1987 (sic)''

Rosie announced she was pregnant in February, confirming the happy news by showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini on Instagram.

The model previously admitted she would love to start a family with Jason, but said she was unsure where the couple would raise their children as they currently live in Los Angeles.

She shared: ''Having a family is something I think about for sure, and whether I'd live here in America or in England.

''But it's not always as simple as that. I have no idea what will happen, but it'll be interesting to find out, right? And nothing will be perfect, I'm sure.''