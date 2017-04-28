Rosie Huntington-Whiteley needs ''half an hour'' to prepare to take a photograph.

The 30-year-old model has revealed she puts a lot of time and effort into taking a picture, and she has admitted she will be pose ''about 100'' times and sift through every image before she selects the best one, which she then edits three times before posting them on social media.

Speaking about her routine in the June issue of Glamour magazine, the blonde-haired beauty said: '''Well, you need half an hour, you need great lighting, and you need to be prepared to take about 100 pictures of yourself, edit through 100 pictures of yourself and then filter them three times.' You know, come on! Be real! That's the way it is.''

But the star tries to be ''mindful'' when she shares a string of images on her Instagram or Twitter accounts because she doesn't want her sits to be ''too obnoxious''.

The fashion icon - who has recently launched her debut swimwear line for Marks and Spencer as part of her Rosie for Autograph collection - explained: ''I try to be mindful of that when I'm posting pictures, but again, it's part of what I do and I hope that people don't feel ... that my social media is too obnoxious.''

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress - who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jason Statham - is also conscious about her uploads because she worries about her followers who feel ''insecure''.

She added: ''[I worry about] young girls out there who are really feeling insecure about their image and they scroll through and see this image of a supermodel looking amazing, reclining on the beach in a completely unrealistic pose or environment. And I can see how that would make people not feel good about themselves. I mean, I can't say that I'm immune to that. Sometimes I'm like, 'F**k!' You know? That doesn't make me feel great.''