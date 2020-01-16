Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is ''much more interested'' in what beauty products she uses since becoming a mother.

The 32-year-old model welcomed son Jack Oscar into the world two years ago with her longterm partner Jason Statham and now she is more selective about what products she decides to use.

She said: ''I'm much more interested in the ingredients that I'm putting onto my skin since becoming a mother. I cross-check all products for pore-clogging ingredients because I struggle with breakouts and congested skin.''

And Rosie is a huge fan of Hourglass' liquid concealer, confessing she stole the prototype from the set when she posed for the beauty company.

She shared: ''I stole the prototype of the liquid concealer on set and I haven't stopped using it since. On my off-duty days, it gives me such incredible coverage and the brush is phenomenal. It's a unique half-moon shape that fits into all the kind of contours of the face.''

The model and mother of one admits she has ''less time'' to get ready now because of her son but her love for beauty is even ''deeper''.

She added to Elle.com: ''Although I probably have less time to get ready now, my love for beauty has become so much deeper.''

Meanwhile, Rosie previously admitted she feels ''so much more confident'' since becoming a mother to Jack.

She said: ''Since becoming a mum, I've felt so much more confident within my own skin and much more confident about who I am. It's been life-changing. One of my favourite things about being a mum is how it connects me to other women. I think I would be doing a disservice not only to myself but also to them if I weren't open about my experience.''