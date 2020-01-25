Rosie Huntington-Whiteley ''meditates'' in the gym.

The 32-year-old model has always found the time to work out because it is a form of ''release'' for her and helps her feel good both inside and out.

She said ''I've been exercising for most of my adult life.

''My mum was an aerobics teacher in the 90s and my childhood was very outdoorsy.

''When I moved to the city, I realised I wasn't being active and so, at around 18, I started going to the gym and working out. I've done it ever since.

''It's my meditation, the way I release. It's huge for me.

''I work out three times a week, or four or five if I'm going to be on a big shoot or have a specific goal in mind...

''I've also been doing a bit of Pilates recently.

''I'm a big believer in stretching and working on those intricate muscle areas. Being active is so important to me.''

Rosie - who has son Jack, two, with partner Jason Statham - also thinks its vital to take care of her skin because she's always ''struggled'' with her complexion.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I've been quite open with the fact I've always struggled with my skin.

''I get breakouts on a regular basis, so, for me to feel confident is all about having a really healthy, clear-looking complexion.

''I've been using a brand called Clinical for years.

'' stopped when I was pregnant because I had really clear skin at the time, but things changed afterwards and it took a return to the products to show me just how much they help.

''I'm also diligent about facials.

''I've been going to Jacqueline Parker in the UK, who is really good at helping to manage acne-prone skin types, and in the US I see Biba de Sousa, who is also a specialist in that area.''