Rosie Huntington-Whiteley lead the best dressed at the Fashion Awards 2019.

The model showed off her figure at the annual event at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday (02.12.19) in a custom made floor length gold Bottega Veneta gown, designed for her specifically by its Creative Director - and multiple award winner - Daniel Lee.

Looking every inch the model, Rosie posed for photos in the sparkly number, accessorising with a gold clutch bag and matching gold high heels.

Sparkle was the order of the day as Julia Roberts - who attended the event to present Giorgio Armani with the Outstanding Achievement Award - stunned in a two piece embellished black pant suit, accessorising with turquoise earrings.

Describing the outfit, Julia's longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart branded it ''pristine, perfect simplicity that Mr Armani does so well [and Julia wears so well]''.

'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star Lily James also impressed with a floor length white gown, which featured a large statement gold bow.

Emilia Clarke wore a bold yellow Schiaparelli gown, with long taffeta sleeves that acted as a large train, whilst Rita Ora perfected the monochrome look in a custom 16Arlington gown, giving a pop of colour with her bright blue eye make up. Alexa Chung wore her own design, a black sequin sparkly number, whilst Donatella Versace wore her own bright pink sequined design.

There was also a number of red carpet successes for the winners of the night, including Rihanna, who stunned in a mint green satin dress and a matching shawl, which was completed with a string of sparkling diamonds running across her back and also as a choker around her neck. Naomi Campbell - who picked up the Fashion Icon prize - wore a daring and ornate silver sequined and mesh halter neck gown, showing off her incredible figure and why she was certainly worthy of icon status.