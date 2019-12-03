Rosie Huntington-Whiteley lead the best dressed at the Fashion Awards 2019, with Julia Roberts, Lily James and Emilia Clarke also ensuring the fashion spotlight was on them.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley lead the best dressed at the Fashion Awards 2019.
The model showed off her figure at the annual event at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday (02.12.19) in a custom made floor length gold Bottega Veneta gown, designed for her specifically by its Creative Director - and multiple award winner - Daniel Lee.
Looking every inch the model, Rosie posed for photos in the sparkly number, accessorising with a gold clutch bag and matching gold high heels.
Sparkle was the order of the day as Julia Roberts - who attended the event to present Giorgio Armani with the Outstanding Achievement Award - stunned in a two piece embellished black pant suit, accessorising with turquoise earrings.
Describing the outfit, Julia's longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart branded it ''pristine, perfect simplicity that Mr Armani does so well [and Julia wears so well]''.
'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star Lily James also impressed with a floor length white gown, which featured a large statement gold bow.
Emilia Clarke wore a bold yellow Schiaparelli gown, with long taffeta sleeves that acted as a large train, whilst Rita Ora perfected the monochrome look in a custom 16Arlington gown, giving a pop of colour with her bright blue eye make up. Alexa Chung wore her own design, a black sequin sparkly number, whilst Donatella Versace wore her own bright pink sequined design.
There was also a number of red carpet successes for the winners of the night, including Rihanna, who stunned in a mint green satin dress and a matching shawl, which was completed with a string of sparkling diamonds running across her back and also as a choker around her neck. Naomi Campbell - who picked up the Fashion Icon prize - wore a daring and ornate silver sequined and mesh halter neck gown, showing off her incredible figure and why she was certainly worthy of icon status.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...
Max Rockatansky is a formidable traveller of the Australian outback, still fighting against the dystopian...
With his usual disregard for story logic, Bay plunges us into another deafening metal-against-metal smackdown....
When man first landed on the moon over 40 years ago, their journey was well...