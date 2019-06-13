Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a ''sucker'' for rose-scented beauty products.

The 32-year-old model - who has 23-month-old son Jack with fiancé Jason Statham - has opened up about her favourite hair products in a tutorial that shows fans how to replicate her signature chignon bun, and the star admitted that she loves floral scents infused in her beauty cabinet because they're her favourite.

She revealed: ''When I've brushed my hair I use Christophe Robin Instant Volumising Mist with rose water. I'm a sucker for anything that smells like roses. I'm just going to add it to my roots, then I'm going to add his moisturising hair cream, it's a dream product all-in-one.''

And Rosie insisted that she always brushes her hair from the bottom and works her way to the top because it prevents breakage and split-ends.

She added: ''As soon as I unwrap my hair, I will brush it with one of my favourite brushes [Sheila Stotts Application Brush]. A hairdresser recommended this brush to me, I have quite thick hair and you can see how pointy the bristles are and they're metal, so it combs through wet hair really, really well.

''One if the things that's really important for me to do when brushing my hair is always to start at the bottom rather than tugging your hair, and working your way up higher and higher.''

The statuesque blonde went on to insist that she loves to smooth her hair with a large round brush because it makes a ''good base'' for any hairstyle.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Rosie said: ''Now I'm going to dry my hair with my trusted Dyson hairdryer, I've been using it for about a year now.

''Once I'm 95 per cent dry, I will smooth my hair from the root down to the tip, it's a really good base for doing any hairstyle.''