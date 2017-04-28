Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is ''so happy'' to be expanding her Rosie for Autograph line.

The 30-year-old model joined forces with the longstanding fashion house Marks and Spencer - also known as M&S - in 2012 to launch her lingerie collection, and the star has recently dropped her 24-piece swimwear line, which she was proud to ''finally'' unveil on Thursday (27.04.17).

The blonde-haired beauty shared a string of images of her from the campaign sporting the new designs on her Instagram account, which she has captioned: ''Hello summer! #RosieForAutograph Swim is finally here! So happy to be expanding the #RosieForAutograph brand with my new swimwear collection, now available @marksandspencer! (sic).''

And the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress has teased her debut beachwear range features ''chic figure flattering shapes'' and ''ultra modern designs''.

She added: ''Featuring chic figure flattering shapes, ultra modern designs and luxe fabrications! Click link in bio to check out the collection. (sic).''

Meanwhile, the catwalk icon is expecting her first child with her 49-year-old fiancé Jason Statham, and the couple are ''looking forward'' to becoming parents.

A source previously said: ''Rosie and Jason are looking forward to becoming parents.''

And the duo are currently preparing the nursery ahead of the arrival of their baby.

The insider continued: ''They are starting to get their nursery together. They are just such a lovely couple and really in love.

''They know each other so well and at this point after over seven years of being together, they can finish each other sentences. Jason is very close with his family and they all adore Rosie. Rosie and Jason both still stay very active because fitness is important to them both. She feels good overall.''