Rosie Huntington Whiteley is ''so happy'' she discovered Caudalie's beauty products.

The 30-year-old model has taken to social media to celebrate the beauty and skincare brand's Beauty Elixir product ''20th anniversary'', as she is an avid fan of the beauty item, which has used every day since she was introduced to the merchandise one decade ago.

Alongside a picture of the blonde-haired beauty clasping at the highly coveted item, which was share don her Instagram account, she wrote: ''Happy 20th anniversary to Caudalie Beauty Elixir! I'm so happy I discovered you 10 years ago backstage at New York Fashion Week. (sic).''

And the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress has revealed her skin is thankful for the product because the product has made her face look ''refreshed and rejuvenated'' at all time.

She continued: ''My skin thanks you for keeping it looking refreshed and rejuvenated with just one spritz! #20yearsGold @caudalie (sic).''

Meanwhile, Rosie - who has five-week-old son Jack with her fiancé Jason Statham - has admitted she doesn't like to ''confuse'' her skin by applying too many beauty products, and will follow a ''really simple'' beauty routine so not to overload her body with too many cosmetic products.

Speaking previously about her daily regime, the catwalk icon said: ''Really simple. I don't like too many products in my cabinet. I don't want to confuse my skin too much. I don't want to travel with a million products, either - that's a nightmare.''

And the style muse has admitted she can no longer leave the house without applying any make-up, although she doesn't wear ''a tonne'' of cosmetic products.

She said: ''Gone are the days of leaving the house with no make-up on. But I love make-up. I don't wear a ton of it, but I will always have a little foundation on.''