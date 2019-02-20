Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has cut ''dairy and eggs'' from her diet to help her beat her breakouts of adult acne.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley ''cut dairy and eggs'' from her diet to help clear her adult acne.
The 31-year-old supermodel - who has 20-month-old son Jack with her fiancé Jason Statham - has always been honest about her battle with zits and to combat her breakouts she has altered her diet to prevent her from getting oily skin.
Sharing her skincare secrets on her YouTube channel Rose Inc, she said: ''So I get a lot of people asking me what my skin type is, well on a good day, I would probably have just a couple of spots, and on a bad day, it could be a lot. I've always had a little bit of acne because it's something my mum had. It's something I'm always trying to better so I'm quite diligent about my skincare routine. I have oily skin and so that's always something I'm trying to keep in check and use the right products to support that and also sometimes I have to cut things out of my diet. ''So currently I'm cutting out eggs and dairy which is really boring because they're all my favourite things, but there is nothing better than having good skin.''
Rosie also spilled that to maintain the best complexion she can, she always makes sure to remove her make-up when she is at home.
She added: ''When I'm at home I don't usually like to a lot of make-up on, I like to let me skin breathe so usually when I get home one of the first things I try and do is get into my bathroom and remove my makeup of the day and freshen up my skin and make sure I have some nice products on my skin to be about the house in.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...
Max Rockatansky is a formidable traveller of the Australian outback, still fighting against the dystopian...
With his usual disregard for story logic, Bay plunges us into another deafening metal-against-metal smackdown....
When man first landed on the moon over 40 years ago, their journey was well...