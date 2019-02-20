Rosie Huntington-Whiteley ''cut dairy and eggs'' from her diet to help clear her adult acne.

The 31-year-old supermodel - who has 20-month-old son Jack with her fiancé Jason Statham - has always been honest about her battle with zits and to combat her breakouts she has altered her diet to prevent her from getting oily skin.

Sharing her skincare secrets on her YouTube channel Rose Inc, she said: ''So I get a lot of people asking me what my skin type is, well on a good day, I would probably have just a couple of spots, and on a bad day, it could be a lot. I've always had a little bit of acne because it's something my mum had. It's something I'm always trying to better so I'm quite diligent about my skincare routine. I have oily skin and so that's always something I'm trying to keep in check and use the right products to support that and also sometimes I have to cut things out of my diet. ''So currently I'm cutting out eggs and dairy which is really boring because they're all my favourite things, but there is nothing better than having good skin.''

Rosie also spilled that to maintain the best complexion she can, she always makes sure to remove her make-up when she is at home.

She added: ''When I'm at home I don't usually like to a lot of make-up on, I like to let me skin breathe so usually when I get home one of the first things I try and do is get into my bathroom and remove my makeup of the day and freshen up my skin and make sure I have some nice products on my skin to be about the house in.''