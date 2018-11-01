Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is used to having her make up done for her all the time but she actually finds it ''relaxing'' doing her own.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley finds it ''relaxing'' doing her own make up.
The 31-year-old model is used to being made up by the world's best make up artists for her photoshoots but she really enjoys getting the chance to do her own too.
She said: ''I guess it would be subject to opinion, but I think I'm ok at doing my own make-up! And I really love doing it, I enjoy that time. For me it's relaxing - although it's been a little compromised since having a child! I like to put music on, I like to lay out all the products that I'm using, I like to source inspiration and copy a look I've seen... It's as much fun as going out, the time at home preparing for the evening! I feel I can do some easy go-to looks for myself, and then I lean towards the experts for red carpet. But going out for dinner with my man, or going out to meet my girlfriends, or going to a meeting, I do my own make-up.''
And the mother-of-one - who welcomed son Jack into the world last year - admits having a baby has completely changed how she approaches her make up and skincare.
Asked how motherhood has changed her routine, she added to Vogue.co.uk: ''I think it's changed because I have way less time to spend on myself! Like now when I'm doing my beauty routine I have a little visitor in my bathroom who also likes to play with all my products and pour them out all over the floor. Your time is compromised. Before, perhaps there was a whimsical time of getting ready before work when you could really indulge in the whole process - like a 45-minute shower and 20 minutes deciding what to wear. Now whatever time you have, you have to make use of it. Often now I have a choice between make-up or hair. And I spend a lot more time in my gym gear!''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
With the world first running out of oil, water soon followed. Planet Earth is now...
Max Rockatansky is a formidable traveller of the Australian outback, still fighting against the dystopian...
With his usual disregard for story logic, Bay plunges us into another deafening metal-against-metal smackdown....
When man first landed on the moon over 40 years ago, their journey was well...