Rosie Fortescue saved up her money from 'Made In Chelsea' to create her own luxury jewellery brand.

The former reality star appeared on the E4 series from 2011 to 2017 and has now created her own eponymous accessory line, named Rosie Fortescue Jewellery, and Rosie has revealed that she always knew she wanted to design her own pieces and work for herself because one of her ''earliest memories'' was trying on her mother, Tessa's, rings.

Speaking to the New York Post's Page Six column, she said: ''I've always tried on my mum's rings, it's one of my earliest memories as a child. Just trying on her rings, trying on her jewellery

''I just kind of knew that if I was able to, I wanted to start my own brand. I had done lots of internships and had lots of jobs here and there, but I really wanted to work for myself. So I thought, I'll save up the money that I've made from 'Made in Chelsea' and I will start my jewellery brand.''

And the 29-year-old beauty also knew that wanted to make her brand ''affordable'' but didn't want to skip on the ''quality'' of her pieces when she was designing her own line.

She explained: ''I didn't want to design for the fan of the show and have my brand totally supported by 'Made in Chelsea'. When I launched the brand, I was leaving the show or just about to leave, but I wanted it to be accessible to all. I wanted people to be able to treat themselves, I didn't want my brand to be a birthday or Christmas present kind of thing.

''The quality was really important to me, and I really wanted people to be able to wear it every day at a more affordable price, but also [the jewellery] would last to wear every day and it wouldn't tarnish, so it was really about finding that right price point. Quality is important so that people can keep these pieces and wear them every day and trust that it won't tarnish.''

Rosie was determined to create her own line rather than work with an existing company so she could have ''full control'' over her brand.

She said: ''I think jewellery for me now is really what I love and it's my passion. I think as soon as you step into the realm of footwear and clothes, you get kind of stuck into this seasonal dilemma, which is not going to be fun for me, and not why I started my brand. I did it so I can have full control and launch when I want to.''