US sitcom 'Roseanne' is set for an eight-episode revival in 2018.

ABC network bosses have announced the return of the popular sitcom, which initially ran for nine seasons from 1988 until 1997, and have also revealed that most of the original cast have committed to the project.

Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) are all set to reprise their original roles, although Johnny Galecki, who played David, cannot because of his commitments to the CBS sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory'.

The award-winning show saw Roseanne Barr assume the lead role as her working-class family, the Conners, went about their day-to-day lives in Illinois.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said: ''The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant and hilarious today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne.''

The show's revival continues a recent trend in the TV industry, which has seen shows like 'Will & Grace', 'The X Files' and 'Prison Break' all make returns.

A premiere date for the revival of 'Roseanne' has still to be announced, but ABC - which had been competing with Netflix to restart the show - has confirmed it will return to TV screens some time in mid-2018.

Meanwhile, back in 2015, Roseanne revealed she had been diagnosed with macular degeneration and glaucoma - but she pledged to continue to pursue her passions.

Speaking at the time, the actress shared: ''My vision is closing in now. It's something weird. But there are other weird things.

''That one's harsh, 'cause I read a lot, and then I thought, 'Well, I guess I could hire somebody to read for me and read to me.' But I like words and I like looking. You do what you have to do. I just try and enjoy vision as much as possible - you know, living it up.''