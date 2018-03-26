'Roseanne' will return with a focus on disagreements on President Donald Trump as well as family matters.

The US sitcom - which originally ran from 1989 to 1996 - returns to ABC on Tuesday night (27.03.18), and leading stars Roseanne Barr (Roseanne Conner) and Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris) have been teasing what to expect from the revival.

A major plotline during the eight-episode run will be the pair's political views, Roseanne is a Republican, an avid Donald Trump supporter, and Jackie a Democrat.

Metcalf said: ''I think the writers have done a really good job of balancing everybody's viewpoints. The Roseanne and Jackie relationship is always going to be a bit contentious because they're sisters. In the pilot episode, there's been a real rift between them, and yet they manage to make it through that because it's family and you have to. Throughout the episodes, sometimes they're team players and sometimes they're not. Usually, they're team players when they gang up against Mom (Estelle Parsons). That's when they're super strong together!''

Barr added to UsMagazine.com: ''Sometimes, you know that's your best friend and you can tell them anything, and sometimes they get mad and you don't talk for a while. It's still your best friend.''

Other key topics include divorce, death and ageism.

Metcalf said: ''Some of the issues that we dealt with back in the day, like making ends meet, are still present but there's also there's divorce now. It touches on death. It touches on ageism.''

Also back for the next season are Dan Conner (John Goodman) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and the latter is getting to grips with motherhood, just as Roseanne is adjusting to being a grandmother.

Metcalf added: ''Roseanne's a grandparent now.

''One thing that I think is really cool in these episodes is to see Darlene (Sara Gilbert) parenting her kids in that same house with Roseanne watching and judging ... seeing mistakes that she made, seeing things that she did right, seeing things that Darlene's doing wrong and right, and how the kids are treating Darlene. It's full circle.''