Roseanne Barr is planning to set up her own online talk show on her YouTube channel.
The 65-year-old actress - who was booted from her show 'Roseanne' after posting a racist tweet on her social media page - is keen to start her own talk show on her YouTube channel.
Her son, Jake Pentland, told Radar Online: ''We are doing our own stuff for now. It's all subject to change of course.''
Meanwhile, Roseanne previously cancelled her tell-all TV interview, where she was going to discuss the cancellation of her show and the subsequent fallout.
She wrote on Twitter: ''After a lot of thought, I decided that I won't be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I'm going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready. (sic)''
ABC recently confirmed a 'Roseanne' spin-off series without the involvement of the actress.
It read: ''After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.''
