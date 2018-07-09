Roseanne Barr has thanked her fans for their support amid her racism scandal which saw her sacked from her own sitcom after referring to Barack Obama's former adviser Valerie Jarrett as a ''monkey''.
The 'Roseanne' actress was fired - and her sitcom cancelled - after she posted a racist tweet about Barack Obama's former adviser Valerie Jarrett, but she has revealed she will be sharing her thoughts in a TV interview.
Taking to social media, she tweeted: ''To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week. I'll tell u about it tomorrow!''
Her cryptic tweet comes after the 65-year-old actress claimed she is actually open to a TV comeback.
Speaking to Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in a podcast, she said: ''Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I've already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it. But we'll see.''
Meanwhile, ABC recently confirmed a spin-off series without the involvement of the 65-year-old star.
The synopsis read: ''After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.''
The announcement for the new show stressed that Roseanne will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.
A statement from Roseanne and executive producer Tom Werner added: ''Tom Werner and Roseanne Barr have reached an agreement that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce a spin-off of the Roseanne series for ABC without Barr's further creative or financial participation.''
