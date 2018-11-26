Roseanne Barr still hasn't spoken to Sara Gilbert after she ''reached out'' to her former co-star.

The 43-year-old actress has claimed that she has tried to speak to her former 'Roseanne' co-star after she sparked backlash over a racist tweet earlier this year - which saw her eponymously titled show cancelled by ABC - but she is yet to receive a response.

Sara told Australia's TV Week magazine: ''I reached out to Roseanne but we haven't spoken yet.''

Her new comment comes after both she and Laurie Metcalf claimed in October to have tried to contact Roseanne to no avail.

When asked if Roseanne had responded, Laurie said: ''Not yet.''

Roseanne's decision to shun her former co-stars comes as ABC chose to launch a spin-off show called 'The Conners' following the cancellation of 'Roseanne', which featured all the original cast - including Sara as Darlene Conner-Healy and Laurie as Jackie Harris - except for the titular star, whom they killed off via an overdose.

But the cast insist they were emotional about the decision, as Laurie says one scene in the first episode in which she discusses the ''grief'' with Sara's character made her ''choke up''.

She said: ''Sara and I had this scene in the first show where we addressed the grief. Sometimes when you're an actor and you have to go to that place, you substitute something, but in this case there was no need to do that, because it was there. And it was real. And still makes me choke up, because that part of it's been really hard.''

In September, however, Roseanne branded ABC's decision to kill off her character as ''cruelly insulting'' to the fans of the original program.

She said: ''Oh ya, they killed her. They have her die of an opioid overdose.

''There's nothing I can do about it. It's done. It's over. [But it] so cruelly insults the people who loved that family in that show.''