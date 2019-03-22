Roseanne Barr says Sara Gilbert ''destroyed'' her life.

The 66-year-old actress was accused of racism over a tweet comparing Valerie Jarrett - a senior adviser to former US President Barack Obama - to an ape last year, leading to her sitcom 'Roseanne' was subsequently cancelled and she thinks her former co-star is partly to blame after posting to condemn the remarks.

Speaking to the Washington Post, she said: ''She destroyed the show and my life with that tweet. She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with fine Chianti.''

Just half an hour before US network ABC announced it was cancelling 'Roseanne', Sara tweeted to distance herself from Barr's controversial posts.

She described them as ''abhorrent'' and said they ''do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show''.

Now, Sara has responded to Roseanne's latest comments on the matter, and admitted she is ''heartbroken'' by the way everything unfolded.

She added to The Post: ''While I'm extremely disappointed and heartbroken over the dissolution of the original show, she will always be family, and I will always love Roseanne.''

Following the cancellation of 'Roseanne', ABC have established spin-off show 'The Conners', which features all her former castmates reprising their roles following the death of her character, and the actress isn't happy with the programme or the network.

She previously said: ''They think because they killed me it's OK to use me, use the memory of me. Still mention me. It's still my show, but they stole it. They are going to do it to other comics. I'm just the first.

''[ABC told me] if I do one more thing they don't like, they'll remove my reruns for ever. And I said, 'Could you define what the one more thing is?' and they won't.

''It's a total Stalinist censorship. I'm known for free speech and also bringing free speech into a family context with the conversations I had on my show. They don't want none of that no more. They only want pliable servants. I'm not that. I'm not a slave.''