Roseanne Barr says her comments on the #MeToo movement were taken ''out of context'', as she insists she doesn't think ''all women'' who make sexual harassment allegations are ''hos''.
Roseanne Barr says her comments on the #MeToo movement were taken ''out of context''.
The former 'Roseanne' star received criticism after she slammed the behaviour of a number of women who have shared their stories of being asked for sexual favours in return for career advancement, but has now insisted she wasn't speaking about ''all women'', and says she's been ''targeted'' by haters.
Clarifying her comments, she said: ''I didn't say all women, I just said there's a difference between what some of them are saying, and reality. I think people who have the ability to think rationally know what I meant. But also they just take everything so out of context that anything I say ... you know, I'm targeted and they're on my a**.''
Roseanne, 66, then when on to ask parents to ''educate'' their daughters when it comes to sexual abuse in the work place, and said victims need to ''go to the police immediately'' and not ''do it 15 years later''.
Speaking to TMZ, she said: ''I think there's a lot of women that shouldn't be going to their boss's hotel room at 3 AM for career advice, and if your daughters don't know that much you better educate them. That's not what you do.
''I think if you are victimised you should go to the police immediately. And don't look for ... you know ... that protects all women. And don't do it 15 years later after you've ... whatever, you should go to the police immediately.''
The actress - who was fired from 'Roseanne' last July after posting a racist tweet - came under fire for comments made during an appearance on new podcast 'The Candace Owens Show' earlier this week, when she branded alleged victims of sexual misconduct ''hos''.
She said: ''It's because they're hos.
''If you don't run out of the room and go, 'Excuse me, you don't do that to me,' and leave, but you stayed around because you're like, 'Well, I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,' well, you aren't nothing but a ho.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Brant Pindivic has never been interested in joining the Facebook furore - and is reluctant...