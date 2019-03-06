Roseanne Barr says her comments on the #MeToo movement were taken ''out of context''.

The former 'Roseanne' star received criticism after she slammed the behaviour of a number of women who have shared their stories of being asked for sexual favours in return for career advancement, but has now insisted she wasn't speaking about ''all women'', and says she's been ''targeted'' by haters.

Clarifying her comments, she said: ''I didn't say all women, I just said there's a difference between what some of them are saying, and reality. I think people who have the ability to think rationally know what I meant. But also they just take everything so out of context that anything I say ... you know, I'm targeted and they're on my a**.''

Roseanne, 66, then when on to ask parents to ''educate'' their daughters when it comes to sexual abuse in the work place, and said victims need to ''go to the police immediately'' and not ''do it 15 years later''.

Speaking to TMZ, she said: ''I think there's a lot of women that shouldn't be going to their boss's hotel room at 3 AM for career advice, and if your daughters don't know that much you better educate them. That's not what you do.

''I think if you are victimised you should go to the police immediately. And don't look for ... you know ... that protects all women. And don't do it 15 years later after you've ... whatever, you should go to the police immediately.''

The actress - who was fired from 'Roseanne' last July after posting a racist tweet - came under fire for comments made during an appearance on new podcast 'The Candace Owens Show' earlier this week, when she branded alleged victims of sexual misconduct ''hos''.

She said: ''It's because they're hos.

''If you don't run out of the room and go, 'Excuse me, you don't do that to me,' and leave, but you stayed around because you're like, 'Well, I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,' well, you aren't nothing but a ho.''