Roseanne Barr is ''making restitution'' after her racist tweets last week.

The 65-year-old actress caused controversy when she made a racist remark on social media about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, and has now claimed she's determined to make amends for the ''pain'' she has caused to Valerie and those who were offended by her comments.

She tweeted on Tuesday (05.06.18): ''I'm making restitution for the pain I have caused.''

Roseanne did not elaborate on what she would be doing to make up for the comment, in which she likened Valerie - a former aide of Barack Obama - to an ape and accused her of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood political party, but it isn't the first time she has tried to apologise.

The comedy actress - whose eponymous sitcom has been cancelled by US TV network ABC - offered an apology to Valerie, when she conceded that there was no defence for her inflammatory tweet.

In a now-deleted message, she wrote: ''Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please. ty. [sic]''

Roseanne has also claimed that being called a racist is much more hurtful than having her show cancelled by ABC.

She explained: ''hey guys, don't defend me, it's sweet of you 2 try, but ... losing my show is 0 compared 2 being labelled a racist over one tweet-that I regret even more. [sic]''

However, Roseanne also shifted the blame onto her her use of the prescription sleeping drug Ambien, which she claims she had taken just before tweeting.

She tweeted: ''I think Joe Rogan is right about Ambien.

''Not giving excuses for what I did(tweeted) but I've done weird stuff while on ambien-cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc. [sic]''

Roseanne also cited Memorial Day - a US holiday that recognises the sacrifices made by the country's armed forces - as another contributory factor.