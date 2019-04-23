Roseanne Barr claims she is ''queer as two motherf***ers''.

The former 'Roseanne' actress - who was previously married to Bill Pentland, the father of her three children, Tom Arnold and Ben Thomas, and is in a relationship with Johnny Argent - spoke of her connection to the LGBTQ community in a now-deleted video in which she raged against the use of the derogatory term ''f*g''.

She said at the end of the YouTube clip: ''All that LGBTQ stuff, let me just be real, I put the Q in LGBTQ because I'm as queer as two motherf***ers.

''I'm queer. I'm alien. I don't belong here with all these people. They make no sense. They are very queer and that makes me a queer, I guess. I did put the Q in it, bye.''

The 66-year-old star had called for a halt to the use of the slur, particularly within the gay community.

She said: ''The word f*g is a really hateful word, isn't it? Especially when it's one gay calling another gay guy that. ...

''Have you ever been in the middle of one of them hate marriages? It's like, wait a minute, we're not supposed to say that word. How come you're saying that word? ... Oh, I just can't say the word. Well, I can when I'm in the house, but I can't say it outside the house. OK, I get your rules, but it is a hateful word and you should get rid of it. Get rid of it being spoken.''

According to reports, the clip was one of 10 different videos that Roseanne shared to her YouTube page on Sunday (21.04.19) but later deleted.

In another, she again questioned why f*g is so derogatory.

She said: ''I want to talk about that word that shames gay kids. I really want to turn that word around. Who's using it and why?''

And the star - who was fired from her self-titled sitcom last year after being accused of posting a racist tweet - also said she believes ''Armageddon's heading in.''