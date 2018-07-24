Roseanne Barr is ''disgusted'' by the support director James Gunn has received after he was fired by Disney because of offensive Twitter posts.

Gunn helmed the two 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies but he will not be returning to work on the third instalment in the franchise after a number of bad taste jokes he posted on the social media platform tweets between 2008 and 2012 were discovered in which he makes mocking comments about issues such as rape and paedophilia.

One of his tweets read: ''I like when little boys touch me in my silly place.''

Disney moved quickly to axed him from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but in the wake of his firing many of the films' stars, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista, came out in support of Gunn and an online petition calling for him to be reinstated has garnered over 250,000 signatures.

However, Roseanne is not defending Gunn and believes she received unfair treatment after being fired by ABC for a similarly offensive tweet and received little to no support.

The comedian saw her sitcom 'Roseanne' axed after she compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape and perpetuated a false conspiracy that George Soros was a Nazi who ''turned in his fellow Jews''.

She wrote, today: ''I'm disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn's pedophile jokes - as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn't even understand. [sic]''

Roseanne was not met by support from twitter users, who believe Gunn to be a victim of a misunderstanding.

One user wrote: ''James Gunn's tweets were a decade old, and were just that, JOKES, in bad taste, but still JOKES, JOKES that he has already apologised for. YOU'RE ''joke'' on the other hand was a racist insult to another individual, that was made 2 MONTHS AGO. [sic]''

Roseanne is convinced that the reason she was treated so harshly is because she is an outspoken supporter and voter of President Donald Trump.

In a video posted to the star's YouTube channel, she said: ''This was my statement from the very beginning and it will continue to be forever, because it is the truth: When ABC called and asked me to explain my 'egregious and unforgivable tweet,' I told them, 'I thought Valerie Jarrett was white.'

''And I also said, 'I am willing to go on 'The View,' 'Jimmy Kimmel' or whatever other show you want me to go on and explain that to my audience,'''

''Now instead what happened, about 40 minutes after that, my show was canceled before even one advertiser pulled out, and I was labeled a racist. Why, you ask? Well, the answer is simple, because I voted for Donald Trump, and that is not allowed in Hollywood.''