Roseanne Barr is heading out on tour, just over one year since her sitcom was cancelled following a racist tweet she'd posted.

The 66-year-old comedian and actress had her eponymously titled sitcom axed by ABC in May 2018 after she likened former political advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ''ape'' on Twitter, but it seems she's not letting the cancellation get her down as she's already back on her feet and set to head out on a new stand-up comedy tour.

Roseanne will join forces with comedian Andrew Dice Clay for the new project, titled 'Mr. and Mrs. America', and announced the news on social media alongside a tour poster which featured Roseanne wearing a Statue of Liberty hat, and Andrew smoking a cigarette in an America-inspired top hat.

The star captioned the photo: ''On sale next week.''

Andrew Dice Clay also shared the image to his Instagram account, and said in a recent interview that the tour was inspired by the nation's current state of political discourse.

Speaking to Fox News, he said: ''She's a comic because she's wacky. I've known her since we were kids. When people ask about what she said, I say, 'She's a comic!' We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America!''

Following Roseanne's tweet, ABC swiftly cancelled her sitcom, and replaced it with a show called 'The Conners', which follows the lives of the other characters in the show after the death of Roseanne's titular character.

Then-president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey said of the cancellation at the time: ''Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.''

But earlier this year, Roseanne claimed she had a ''complete nervous breakdown'' following the scandal.

She said: ''I had a complete nervous breakdown.

''[I couldn't get out of bed or speak]. I couldn't think either.

''They gave me 48 hours to sign away the rights to my show or I'd be sued, because I ruined the season. They cancelled the show before one sponsor pulled out, which is unheard of. They wanted to get rid of me.''