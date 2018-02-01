Roseanne Barr has had ''several'' nervous breakdowns.

The 65-year-old star admitted she pushed herself too hard when working on her TV show 'Roseanne' in the 1980s and 90s and things got so bad, she ended up hospitalised a number of times.

Speaking in a preview for an upcoming interview with '20/20', she said: ''I fought too much and too hard and, you know, some of them, I shouldn't have even been involved in having those fights.

''But, you know, it was all just one big fight. And that's how it felt.

''I had several nervous breakdowns, but fortunately, no one noticed. That was what I always thought.

''But no, I did have a few nervous breakdowns and was hospitalised several times. It was very difficult. Fame was difficult too.''

The programme is set to be revived on ABC in March, but Roseanne isn't worried about history repeating itself.

She laughed during the 'Roseanne: The Return' special: ''This time, I'm like, 'OK, I'm 65. Thank God I've got Social Security now so I don't have to worry.''

Meanwhile, Roseanne recently insisted she has nothing to ''prove'' with the return of the family sitcom, and is just happy its heading back to screen.

She said: ''I don't want to fight no more. I don't have nothing to prove.

''I already proved it so I just want to be fun and a smooth ride. I want to enjoy the good parts of it. That's been possible this 10th season. I always felt like 10 was my magic number and I wanted 10 really bad. So I'm so happy that I got them because I feel like I needed 10 years to say all the things I wanted to say.''