Roseanne Barr has claimed she ''thought the b***h was white'' in an angry outburst addressing her controversial tweet about Valerie Jarrett.

The disgraced actress has hit out at an interviewer who addressed the racist remarks she made about the former White House adviser - which resulted in the star's eponymously titled ABC sitcom being cancelled in May - as she now claims she didn't know Valerie was black.

In a clip posted to her official YouTube channel, an unseen man can be heard insisting Roseanne has told him ''literally 300 times'', whilst Roseanne fumes: ''I'm trying to talk about Iran! I'm trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett wrote the Iran deal! That's what my tweet was about! I thought the b***h was white! God dammit! I thought the b***h was white! F**k!''

Roseanne, 65, had initially planned to appear on TV to discuss the cancellation of her show and the subsequent fallout.

But she later revealed she would instead record her own thoughts on the issue for her YouTube channel, describing the prospect of a TV interview as ''too stressful''.

She wrote on Twitter: ''After a lot of thought, I decided that I won't be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I'm going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready. (sic)''

Meanwhile, ABC recently announced plans to make a spin-off series of the sitcom without the involvement of Roseanne.

The US TV network stressed that Roseanne will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.

A synopsis of the spin-off series read: ''After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, ageing and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humour and perseverance, the family prevails.''

ABC took its original decision to cancel the popular sitcom after Roseanne likened Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to former President Obama, to an ape.

The tweet prompted widespread accusations of racism and ABC president Channing Dungey subsequently said that Roseanne's comments were ''abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values''.