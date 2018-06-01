Roseanne Barr ''begged'' ABC to not cancel her sitcom.

The 65-year-old comedy actress saw her eponymous show cancelled following a racist remark she made about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, and Roseanne has now revealed she pleaded with the Disney/ABC Television Group President Ben Sherwood to allow her to make ''amends''.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends (sic)''

The American star explained that she'd promised to correct her error, and was even willing to do work for free in support of the TV network.

She confessed: ''I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right.

''I'd worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs. (sic)''

Roseanne's show was cancelled after she referred to Jarrett as an ''ape'' and suggested she was a supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood political movement.

But the TV star has insisted she never intended to make a racist remark.

Roseanne continued tweeting: ''He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: ''what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.' I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Michael Fishman - who played the part of D.J. Conner on 'Roseanne' - recently blasted his co-star's comments, describing them as ''intolerable''.

In a statement, he explained: ''I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue.

''While I am going to miss being part of the ABC family, I believe that to sit back, or remain silent in an attempt to distance myself from the actions/statements of others would unintentionally endorse or placate those statements which I find truly offensive.

''My character was designed to represent the inclusive nature of my views. To represent portions of society often marginalized.

''In this moment it is important to be clear. We must stand-up against; bias, hatred, bigotry and ignorance to make society a better place for all. (sic)''