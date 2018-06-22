ABC have confirmed a 'Roseanne' spin-off series without the involvement of Roseanne Barr.

The network recently axed the rebooted sit-com following a racist tweet from the 65-year-old star, but they will now debut a new 10-episode programme in the autumn, which will tentatively be titled 'The Conners'.

And a synopsis for the new show suggested matriarch Roseanne Conner could be killed off.

It read: ''After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.

''This iconic family -- Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. -- grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America.

''Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humour and perseverance, the family prevails.''

The announcement for the new show stressed that Roseanne will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series.''

A statement from Roseanne and executive producer Tom Werner said: ''Tom Werner and Roseanne Barr have reached an agreement that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce a spin-off of the Roseanne series for ABC without Barr's further creative or financial participation.''

Roseanne - who saw the show cancelled after she compared former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape - sent her best wishes to the cast and crew of the new show.

She said: ''I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from 'Roseanne'. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.''

The returning stars of the show - John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman - are ''so happy'' to be coming back as their beloved characters.

They said in a statement: ''We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience.

''We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.''